‘You’re My Peace And I Can’t Believe You’re Mine’ – BBNaija’s Ike Celebrates Mercy On Her 27th Birthday

Popular reality TV star turned blogger, Ike Onyema has penned a sweet birthday message to his girlfriend, Mercy Eke on Instagram.

Eke turned 27 and her man decided to celebrate her big day.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Ike uploaded a couple of photos of himself and his girlfriend with a caption which reads;

“Hey birthday girl, you are the most gorgeous girl I have ever met with the sweetest soul. The best sight in the world is to look at you smile. From the day you walked into my life, you’re all I think about. Your my peace and I can’t believe you’re mine.

But even more than that, you are such an amazing,sexy woman. I thank God everyday for US. I’m honored to be your boyfriend and I wouldn’t want this any other way. You’re the love of my Life

I hope what I’ve got planned for your Birthday brings many smiles on your face that last a lifetime!

Happy Birthday Banana.”

See his post below: