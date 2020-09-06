‘You’re Apologizing To People You Said Nothing To’ – Actress Kemi Lala-Akindoju Reacts To Erica’s Apology

Nollywood actress, Kemi Lala-Akindoju, has reacted to Erica’s apology to her fellow housemates. The movie star is of the view that Erica’s apology is directed at the wrong people.

Taking to her official Twitter page, the award winning actress writes:

“Say you’re sorry to Laycon for the things you said to him. Say you’re sorry to Prince for pouring water on the bed. You’re apologizing to people you said nothing to.”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Erica has apologized to all the housemates over her recent outbursts directly targeted at Laycon and Prince.

Lala-Akindoju also tweeted further:

“I wish these people knew Laycon’s fan base grew by the second day of this show.”

See Kemi Lala-Akindoju’s tweet below: