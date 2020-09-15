“Your pikin go be broke boy” – Davido replies troll who called his son Ifeanyi “frog voice”

Nigerian artiste and DMW boss Davido has assured a troll of passing down his generational poverty to his child.

The “Fem” crooner shared an adorable photo with his son Ifeanyi Adeleke on Instagram, and an Instagram user trolled the child.

Davido captioned the photo; “Junior” and the troll replied saying; “Junior frog voice“.

Davido who wasn’t having an insult on his child replied saying; “Ur own pikin go be future broke boi”

The music star welcomed his first son Ifeanyi on October 20th, last year. Since then, himself and his fiancee, Chioma, have been keeping the child’s face away from social media for personal reasons.