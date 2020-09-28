‘Your Love Is Amazing’ – BBNaija’s Tochi Appreciates Fans

Former BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Tochi, has appreciated his fans for their love and support towards him. The reality TV star celebrated his birthday on the grand finale of the show.

Taking to Instagram, he writes:

“Still trying to get over all the love from my online family. The outpour of love is amazing. So many unreplied posts and messages. All of these feels new to me but I’m tryna adapt so please don’t be offended if I didn’t reply your messages. It’s unintentional.

Read Also: #BBNaija: “Erica is Igbo like me we don’t like to suffer” – Tochi reacts to reports on social media that he called Erica a gold digger

So this is a general message from me to you all. Thank you so much Fam. Thank you for all the love. Thanks for all the wishes. Toasting to more beautiful years with a glass of @jamesonngr God bless you all. Osheyyy #Tochi #manliketochi #Tochithebrand”

See his full post below: