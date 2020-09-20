Your latest song is fire – Kiddwaya tells Davido

BBNaija ex-housemate and billionaire son, Kiddwaya has endorsed Davido’s latest single, FEM.

Kiddwaya was recently evicted from the big Brother Naija Reality TV show and he made public his love for Davido’s FEM which was released not too long ago.

The Benue-born reality TV star, in a recent social media post via his official handle, told the Osun state singer that FEM is a fire track.

Sharing the artwork of the latest jam, Kidd tagged the artiste and simply wrote; “Yooo @davido this song is fire.”

See below:

Davido’s response:

Bro !!!! Congrats on every!! Long time no see ! Link up https://t.co/yD1dJcEHkC — Davido (@davido) September 18, 2020

Kiddwaya was evicted on Sunday alongside Prince Enwerem, current Mr Nigeria.