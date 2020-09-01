‘Your Journey Is Yours Alone; Keep Your Focus On The Road Ahead’, Lateef Adedimeji Tells Fans

Nollywood actor, Lateef Adedimeji, has just shared some nuggets of wisdom to his fans and followers. The movie star took to his official Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon to post a picture of himself in traditional attire with the caption:

“Your journey is yours alone. There’s no need to look right or left to see who is cheering you on or who is celebrating you. Quit worrying about who is not on your side. Keep your focus on the road ahead. You will get there just as the Almighty has planned it for you. Happy new month good people.”

Read Also: Work For A Cause, Not For Applause – Actor Lateef Adedimeji

Lateef Adedimeji just recently had his traditional wedding. He married Yoruba actress, Adebimpe Oyebade.

See his Instagram post below: