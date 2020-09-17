‘Your Father Is Not Less Than Femi Otedola Because He Did Not Buy You A Ferrari’ – Reno Omokri

Ex-Presidential aide and award-winning author, Reno Omokri has advised fellow Nigerians to show appreciation to their respective fathers.

The author took to his social media page to react to the buzz caused by Nigerian billionaire businessman, Femi Otedola after he purchased Ferrari cars for his three daughters.

Omokri told people that the fact their dads could not afford to buy them Ferraris does not make them inferior.

In his words;

“Your father is not less than Femi Otedola because he did not buy you a Ferrari. Otedola is a billionaire.The cost of 3 Ferraris is less than 1% of his net worth. If your father spent 5% of his net worth educating you, then your father did more than Otedola. Remember the account of the widow’s mite? Don’t just look at the amount. Rather, look at the sacrifice. $1 million is chicken change to a billionaire. “$10,000 is a sacrifice to a working man. Go home and appreciate your father. He did what Otedola has not done!”

