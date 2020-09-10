‘Your Dreams Are Valid, Keep Chasing It’ – BBNaija’s TolaniBaj Encourages Fans

Evicted Big Brother Lockdown housemate, TolaniBaj shared some words of encouragement for her fans and followers on Instagram.
The reality TV star, whose full name is Tolani Shobajo, took a moment to reflect on her life and she encouraged her fans to pursue their dreams till they come true.
TolaniBaj uploaded a video which she captioned with the words;
“The only limit to our realization of tomorrow will be our doubts of today.
Your dreams are valid, keep chasing it. #TFORCE”
See screenshot of her post below: