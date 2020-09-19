‘Your Biggest Flex Should Be Taking Care Of Your Mental Health’ – Actress Halima Abubakar

Popular Nigerian actress, Halima Abubakar has dished out some valuable words of advice to her social media followers.
The mother of one advised people to focus on taking care of their mental healths as she listed two things that could lead to depression.
Sharing a photo of herself, she wrote;
“Your biggest flex should be taking care of your mental health
Don’t blame your parents for poverty
Envy causes depression and kills
Gossiping causes depression
Be grateful for yours Be proud of your parents
Seeing most crying about cars is disturbing
If your daddy didn’t get you a car!Buy yours
Many more will come You are alive Selfcare mummy M”
See her post below: