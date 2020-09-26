Young graduate from Katsina state reportedly burns his certificates including his University degree, WAEC and others

Usman Abubakar, a young graduate from Katsina state has caused some stir after he reportedly burnt all his certificates.

The young man burnt all his certificates including his National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) University degree, WAEC and others.

According to reports on various Hausa Facebook pages, the frustrated young man tore all the certificates and set them ablaze because he was unable to secure a job since graduation.

The development has caused a debate online with many slamming the Nigerians government for frustrating young Nigerians.

See more photos below: