‘You Will Not Die If You Love Wizkid, Davido And Burna Boy’: Rapper, Erigga

Nigerian rapper, Erhiga Agarivbie, better known as Erigga, has weighed in on the constant competition among fans of Wizkid, Davido, and Burna Boy.

Erigga wrote on his official Twitter page:

“But do you know you can love Davido, love Wizkid still add Burna and you will not die?”

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid released his second official single titled ‘No Stress’ from his upcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos’ on Thursday, September 17.

Read Also: Rapper Erigga Set To Wed His Babymama, Morenike

Davido had released his chart-topping single, ‘Fem’, exactly a week before. Fans of bothe took to Twitter to compare both songs. While Wizkid’s fans said that ‘No Stress’ is better than ‘Fem’, Davido’s fans maintained that ‘Fem’ is a better song.

Also, it has been rumored that ‘Fem’ is directed at Burna Boy.

See Erigga’s tweet below: