“You two are my world” – Nigerian Stoke City player, Mikel Obi celebrates his daughters (Photo)

By
Information Nigeria
-

Popular Nigerian Super Eagles star and Stoke City player, John Mikel Obi has celebrated his beautiful daughters with alluring words on social media.

The former Chelsea defence midfielder and currently Stoke City’s latest signing took to Instagram on Tuesday being September 8 and shared an adorable photo of his beautiful daughters.

According to Mikel, his daughters are his world and he’s super proud to be their father.

For him, watching them grow brings him so much joy. He also reminded them of his undying love for them.

In his words… “Am so proud of you two. You two are my world  love you my angels so much and am really the happiest dad seeing you two grow up so fast with your attitudes  so proud, first day of grown up school  daddy loves you two so so much.”

