Nigerian comedian, Justice Emonaerere Nuagbe, popularly known as Ushbebe, has advised men to make money before they marry, so they do not stress their wives.

According to Ushbebe in a video he posted on his Instagram page, it’s better to suffer on your own as a man than marry when you are not financially buoyant to start a family.

“Just make ur own money oh , apart from the fact that Dey prefer money more , u need am to stop nonsense …” he wrote.

Watch the video below: