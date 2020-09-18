”You Need To Upgrade” – Man Mocks Actress Rita Dominic For Using An iPhone 6

Veteran Nollywood Actress, Rita Dominic, was recently dragged by a social media simpleton because of the version of iPhone she appeared to be using.

The actress had taken to her social media to post a modest mirror selfie of herself and while some fans praised the ageless beauty of the thespian, a troll with the handle @kingslywayawaya deemed it fit to drag her because of the Iphone 6 she used in taking the photo.

He took to the comment section to write ;

Your mates dey use iphone 12, you still dey use iphone 6, Aunty you need to upgrade.