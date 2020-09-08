“You need a wife like my own” – Burna Boy flaunts the diamond chain his lover got for him (Video)

Nigerian superstar, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy has shown off the diamond chain his “wife” Stefflon Don got for him.

Sharing the video via his Instagram page, Burna Boy showered praises on his lover, and urged his followers to get a lover like Stefflon Don.

Shortly after flaunting the jewellery for his fans to see, he then proceeded to show off his babygirl Steflon who was sitting in the car and blushing.

A close look at the pendant of the neckpiece shows a photo of Burna Boy’s late best friend, Gambo, making the gesture even more special.