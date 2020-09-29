You must post Laycon’s picture on your page for your healing to be complete — SamKlef to Erica

Music producer, Samklef has said he thinks former big brother Naija housemate, Erica needs to do something to help her brand.

Samklef advised her to let things go and post Laycon on her social media pages to congratulate him on his win.

According to him, if she does this, there’s going to be a healing process for her, but if she doesn’t, it will affect her brand as there’s no permanent friend or enemy in showbiz.

He made this known on his recent IG live.

“I just wanted to address this issue because it’s becoming annoying and if we don’t address these issues, I don’t know what’s going to happen because the big brother show is over.

I think nobody is perfect, Erica na human being she be, she has her own flaws. I think Erica needs to do something that is going to help her brand. Like if she doesn’t solve that thing now, it’s going to affect a lot. I was expecting Erica to post Laycon on her page and congratulate him. The moment she does that, there is going to be an healing process.” he said.

