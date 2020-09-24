‘You Make Me Feel Loved’ – Erica Appreciates Her Fans

Recently disqualified BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Erica, has taken to Twitter to appreciate her fans, who are known as the Elites, for making her feel loved and standing by her all through.

The reality TV star calls the Elites her new family. She also adds that she is grateful to God everyday that she has them. Her tweet reads:

“Elites.. God gave me my new family, I’m no longer alone, I thank God everyday I have you! I will make you proud! You make me feel loved!”

Erica has also wished her South African fans a happy heritage day.

“Happy heritage day to my South African family!! #Elites“, she tweeted.

See her tweet below: