‘You Can’t Hear From God If You’re Not Reading His Word’ – Nathaniel Bassey

Popular gospel musician, Nathaniel Bassey, has disclosed that it is nearly impossible to hear from God without reading his word. The ‘Olowogbogboro’ crooner made this known via his official Twitter page on Thursday evening.

His tweet reads:

“It would hard to hear from God or know His will if you are not reading His word.”

The gospel musician also shared a piece of advice to young people seeking help.

Read Also: Gospel Singer Nathaniel Bassey Discloses Details Of His Dreams

“Dear young person, pls, if someone promises to help with a job or something, don’t phone them 50 times in 2 minutes. You may just turn them off. If you call once or twice, without any response, pls send a text. Many times these actions can be your interview. Wisdom is key!“, he wrote.

See his tweet below: