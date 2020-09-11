You can’t give your parents a befitting funeral if you didn’t give them a befitting life – Anthony Joshua

British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua has advised young people to take care of their parents while they are still alive.

According to the two-time unified heavyweight champion, You can’t give your parents a befitting funeral if you didn’t give them a befitting life when they were alive.

The 30-year-old went further to say that they can’t see your love after they are gone. Read below as he wrote on his Snapchat handle;

“Dear children you can’t give your mother & father a befitting funeral if you don’t give them a befitting life when they were alive.

They can’t see your love after they have gone or see you true effection from the coffin.

Give your mother or father a hug or a call and express your gratitude today.

If you don’t have the best relationship with your mother or father this message isn’t meant for you”