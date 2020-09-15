You Can’t Extend Your Political Empire To Edo, Obaseki Replies Tinubu

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has faulted claims made by the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a televised broadcast on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the APC Chieftain urged the citizens and residents of Edo State to go out and vote en masse for Pastor Osagie Ize-Iyamu, APC candidate on Saturday, September 19.

Also Read: No Room For Rigging, Violence In Edo – INEC

Reacting to the broadcast, Obaseki expressed that Tinubu cannot extend his political empire to Edo State, noting that Edo people were determined to end godfatherism in the state.

Obaseki said this in a press statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie.

In the statement, Obaseki also denied the allegation that he prevented the inauguration of lawmakers in the state, describing it as “false.”