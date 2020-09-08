‘You Can Be The Best But Don’t Drag Someone Else Down’, Mayorkun Says

Nigerian musician, Mayorkun, has written a cryptic message on his Snapchat. The award-winning artist took to Snapchat to address someone who drags others down while claiming to be the best. He, however, did not mention any names.

His post reads:

“i Get the whole idea of being the best and shit but if your strategy is to drag someone else down while you at, it will probably work but you’d be right back where you coming from in no time”

Mayorkun has been featured on several songs lately. One of his recent features is ‘What Type Of Dance Is This’ by DJ Kaywise.

See Mayorkun’s Snapchat post below: