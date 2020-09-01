You Are Hired Assassin If You Dress, Dance Seductively In Church: Mike Bamiloye

You are a hired assassin if you dress seductively to church, Pastor Mike Bamiloye blows hot

Popular Nigerian pastor, Mike Bamiloye, has decided to give his take on the attitude of women who attend church in seductive outfits.

The pastor who heads Mount Zion Drama Ministry and Mount Zion Television took to his official Facebook page to address them thus:

“You dress seductively to Church. You decided to dress ‘to kill’. You dance suggestively to worship songs. You purposely dance ‘to slay’. And truthfully, are you not a ‘hired assassin’ in church?”

Pastor Mike Bamiloye is not the first Nigerian Pastor to speak on the attitude of women in the church. While Pastor Bamiloye has addressed the choice of outfits, Pastor Adeboye of RCCG has talked about submission to husbands on several occasions.

See Pastor Bamiloye’s post below: