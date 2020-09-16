Yemi Alade To Talk About Global Climate Change Alongside Prince William

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, will be one of the official speakers at the TED Talk holding on October 10. She will be speaking alongside Prince William, and some Hollywood actors such as Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth and Don Cheadle.

London-based journalist covering the Royal family, Omid Scobie, made this announcement via his official Twitter page. He tweeted thus:

“On October 10, Prince William will speak at the first free @TEDTalks conference. @TedCountdown, a day-long conversation about climate change, will see the Duke appear alongside the likes of @AlGore, @Jaden, @chrishemsworth, @MarkRuffalo, @yemialadee and @DonCheadle”

Yemi Alade’s latest single ‘True Love’ is being massively streamed on all digital platforms.

See the tweet below: