Yemi Alade Shares Photo From The Set Of Funke Akindele-Bello’s Upcoming Movie, ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, will be featured in Funke Akindele-Bello’s upcoming movie, ‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’. The movie is Yemi Alade’s acting debut. She plays the role, ‘Mogambo’ in the upcoming star-studded movie.

The self-proclaimed ‘Mama Africa’ took to her official Instagram page to share a picture from the movie set with the caption:

“You thought we were done with the Gengs????? No!!!! Say what’s up to Mogambo and her Geng; Eruku and Jericho in OMO GHETTO (The Saga) Cc: @omoghettothesaga @iam_slimcase @iteledicon01 @funkejenifaakindele #omoghettothesaga #omoghettothesagamovie”

Read Also: Yemi Alade Releases Music Video For ‘True Love’

‘Omo Ghetto The Saga’ features other actors such as Tina Mba, Femi Jacobs, Timini Egbuson and Blossom Chukwujekwu.

See Yemi Alade’s post below: