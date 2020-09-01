Yemi Alade Releases Music Video For ‘True Love’

Nigerian musician, Yemi Alade, has just released the official music video for her latest single titled ‘True Love’. The notable Afro-pop singer announced the release via her official Instagram page.

In her words:

“brand new music video #TRUELOVE OUT NOW Link in my bio #YATRUELOVECHALLENGE #yemialade”

‘True Love’ was released on the 6th of August, 2020.

Although Yemi Alade had promised that the official video would be released on August 27, fans are not so displeased with the delay.

‘True Love’ is the second official single in 2020 from the award-winning artist. Her first single in 2020 is ‘Boyz’. She released a video for ‘Boyz’ in May.

