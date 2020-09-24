Yemi Alade Appointed UN Goodwill Ambassador

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade, has just been appointed as a United Nations Development Programme Goodwill Ambassador. The multiple award-winning ‘Johnny’ crooner was welcomed officially by Achim Steiner, the current Administrator of the United Nations Development Programme.

His tweet reads:

“A warm welcome to @yemialadee who is @UNDP’s newest Goodwill Ambassador! Thank you for joining @UN family 2 fight against inequality & women’s empowerment to work together to #BuildForwardBetter. We can’t wait to hit the ground running w you, Yemi.”

Her responsibility in the new role as a UNDP Goodwill Ambassador is to promote women’s empowerment and a green COVID-19 recovery.

In her words:

“Women are among the 4 billion people who are trying to survive COVID-19 without any form of special protection. I want to lend my voice to these women and other vulnerable people who make up half of the world that’s struggling to make ends meet. They don’t have the luxury of working from home and are putting their health at risk just to put food on the table.”

See Achim Steiner’s Twitter post below: