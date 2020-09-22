Yemi Alade Announces Upcoming Album

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade, has announced that her next album will be released soon. The award-winning ‘Johnny’ crooner took to Twitter to share the news.

Her tweet reads:

“Support my ministry… album is loading”

Yemi Alade was among the African artists featured on Beyonce’s latest visual album titled ‘Black is King’. The singer and performer also shared some details from her experience working with Beyonce.

She had said that Beyonce was nice to her and always tried to ensure that she was fed with local Nigerian meals such as amala and ewedu.

Read Also: ‘I Am Beyonce’s Daughter’ – Singer Yemi Alade

Also, Information Nigeria earlier reported that Yemi Alade would be among the speakers to talk on global climate change at the annual virtual TED Talk Conference.

See her tweet below: