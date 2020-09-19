WTO: ECOWAS Reiterates Support For Okonjo-Iweala

The Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) has reiterated its support for Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala as the only candidate supported by the sub-region for the position of Director-General of the World Trade Organisation.

This is coming following President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the Presidents of West African countries.

Recall that on Friday, WTO released its final shortlist and the former Nigerian minister made the list.

The leaders expressed the strong show of support during the 57th Ordinary Session of the Authority of Heads of State and Government of ECOWAS which took place recently hold in Niamey, Republic of Niger.

The leaders also called on other African unions to unite behind her candidacy as the continent’s best option in the hotly contested race.