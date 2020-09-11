Woman who was mocked for not having a child after years of marriage gives glory to God as she welcomes a baby boy; reveals WhatsApp chat where someone was mocking and insulting her for not having children

A Nigerian woman, Omobolanle Adeyemo has has given thanks to God for blessing her with the fruit of the womb as she recalled how being mocked for her childlessness after being married for years.

Adeyemo who shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp chat where someone was mocking and insulting her for not having children, said sharing the memory is proof of how she has been attacked and verbally shamed by people.

Writing her story via Facebook, she said that when she and her partner were trying to settle down in a new country and jobs, someone sent her WhatsApp messages that would later break her down emotionally.

The woman said that she got to realize after taking a look at the messages a year that the person could have been filled with jealousy of her achievements rather than her childlessness.

Adeyemo who was in so much pain said: “For each tear that I shed, I cursed this person over and over again. I cursed this person in my pain and sorrow. I was like Hannah in the Bible who was mocked for being without a child.”

Things, however, changed two months after as she conceived and later welcomed a baby boy.

Read her story below:

“September 9, 2019.

This date brings to my memory an experience looking back, I stand in awe of God. You know when I share stories of being mocked for being without children, some people think I cook up stories. So, see. This is one.

Exactly a year ago on this day, while we were still dealing with the trauma of a miscarriage, trying to settle down in our new jobs and in a new country, the devil laid it in somebody’s heart to remember me.

You know how we pray to God that our helpers should remember us ba… this one received an instruction from the devil for me.

This person yielded to their wicked desires and sent me this anonymous message (picture attached), all filled with hate, manipulation and vile.

Reading this message again, I am given to believe that this may not exactly be about us being without children, It appears to be some deep seated envy/jealousy of me and my achievements.

This person had and felt the only way to demean, mock or spite me was not having a child at that time. They probably wanted to use me to prove some silly points they’ve concorted in their heads about me being in misery, being unhappy, gloat, and make subs about me. I mean, what else could they use to shame me? I get job, I dey obodo oyinbo, I get man wey get sense…na pickin remain.

This moron ensured that I read this message (by drawing my attention to it) and waited for me to read the message. The anonymous identity and deliberate attempt to hide the gender, proves it’s a well calculated attempt to hurt me.

A message crafted deliberately for pain. One deliberately carried to hide the identity (and gender too).

Just as the sender intended, the message hurt me deeply. This is not something I’d be dishonest about. I doubted my truth and reality. I started to ask if there was something wrong with me. I started to ask if I was really a virgin when I got married or maybe my organs had been destroyed somewhere without my knowledge. I started to ask if I really got pregnant when we did. I questioned God several times. In everything, I am grateful for my sisters, few friends and my husband who held my hands all the way.

I cried buckets of tears. If there’s anything that has hurt me most in my entire existence, it’s this message. I was dealing with the trauma of a miscarriage, feelings of failure and helplessness, and somebody sends me this message. I was almost going mad with hurt. I couldn’t understand it.

The only thing in my head that kept me sane was knowing we had been pregnant before – an information this moron was unaware of, and called me barren.

For each tear that I shed, I cursed this person over and over again. I cursed this person in my pain and sorrow. I was like Hannah in the Bible who was mocked for being without a child.

Hehehheeheh.

But look at God o. Just a look at God. Two months after this message was sent, we got pregnant and exactly a year later, God gave us a son. Hahahahaha. Isn’t God good?

To whoever you are:

I’m posting this publicly because somehow I think you’ll get to see this. Who are you when God has not spoken?

It’s even silly. I don’t understand it. What were you thinking when you sent me this? You forgot people intentionally decide when they wanna have children? What of if I was pregnant at the time you sent this message? Didn’t you think of that? What of if the issues you highlighted had nothing to do with me? But your dark heart and evil intention wouldn’t let you understand all that, neither would you realise that in a split second, God can turn things around for anyone. It just took my father a year. Nothing is indeed impossible with him.

You wrote me this in a cruel attempt to mock me whilst hiding your identity. You said I’ve hurt people yet in the same breath say I’m not one of those I’ve hurt. How manipulative?! If you had some guts, you should have come out boldly to say what beef you have with me.

Whoever you are. May your life continue to be miserable. May you never have any reason to rejoice. May every good thing elude and be far from you.

You’ll suffer and live your life in agony. You’ll live the rest of your live in misery.

As you deliberately sent me this message to spite me, and cause me pain, same in greater measure, press down, running over shall be given unto you. Amen!

I hope you seek repentance and genuinely repent (na, this is not because I want to know you), but because if you don’t, you’re gonna live the rest of your life in penury, lack and sorrow.

To any of you who deliberately mock others for what they don’t have. I hope you’ll learn from this. I know it’s hard to openly confess here if you’ve been guilty of this, but I hope that in your closet you’ll cry out in repentance, seek forgiveness from whoever you’ve hurt and sin no more. If you don’t, the same fate awaits you.

I hope you’ll realize that you have absolutely no right to mock anyone for whatever they seem not to have. I hope you’ll understand that you do not have your own life in your hands. I hope you’ll realize that the person you’ve mocked today can be in a better position (than you) tomorrow.

Learn to be kind. It costs nothing from us. People fight battles everyday. Many of which are unknown to us, the best we can do is to be kind to them.

NB: Kindly walk past this message if you’re tempted to drop any kind of unsolicited sanctimonious of forgive and forget. I’d delete your message and block you!

Until this person reveals his or her identity AND shows remorse or repentance TO ME, I’m not obligated to offer my forgiveness.

I know God has shamed this person but it also gives me absolute joy to put this out, call this out, afterall Bible says we declare it to the wicked, it shall not be well with them. This person deserves no mercy from me.

I have waited for a year to make this post. When I received this message, I NEVER said a word to this person. It’s lifted off my chest now, so please, desist from telling me I shouldn’t have posted this. Or you expected more from me. Remember, I’m not your role model and I don’t operate with the standards you’ve created of me in your head.

You’re also free to curse this person. Rain as many insults as you like. Humans like this are despicable and we shouldn’t spare them.

Leaves the stage and sings …*Who has the final say? Jehova has the final say*

Finally, may I use my story to encourage every woman or man waiting for a child. Everyone who has suffered miscarriages or some sort of infertility issues, everyone battling with some pain, some grieve, or some battle on your inability to have children. Everyone who has been mocked and called all sort of names, jested at etc.

I want to hug you and tell you that I can relate – maybe to a little extent but I understand your struggles. I understand the pain.

I use our son as a point of contact for you too. I pray that God answers you speedily and suddenly. May He give you your own testimon y just like He did for us. May your mockers bow their heads in shame.”