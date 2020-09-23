‘Wizkid’s Lyrics Is Not My Style’ – Singer Wurld Throws Subtle Shade

Nigerian Afro-Pop singer, WurlD, has thrown a perceived shade at Starboy CEO, Wizkid, over the latter’s style of lyrics.

WurlD, whose real name is Sadiq Onifade, had on Tuesday evening engaged his fans on Twitter thus:

“WurlD once said ………..”

A fan with the handle @Starboy_lekside replied:

“Oya take all my money put ham for your waist ooooo……”

Wurld quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:

“Not my style of lyrics lol”

His tweet sparked reactions from fans of Wizkid who believe that the singer was throwing a shade at the ‘Joro’ crooner, considering that the line is a famous line from Wizkid’s hit song, ‘Soco’.

Upon realizing the interpretations his tweet received, WurlD tweeted again:

“What’s not my style doesn’t make anyone’s work less. Make we no turn small ting into bigger someting.”

See tweets below: