‘Wizkid’s Lyrics Is Not My Style’ – Singer Wurld Throws Subtle Shade

Nigerian Afro-Pop singer, WurlD, has thrown a perceived shade at Starboy CEO, Wizkid, over the latter’s style of lyrics.
WurlD, whose real name is Sadiq Onifade, had on Tuesday evening engaged his fans on Twitter thus:
“WurlD once said ………..”
A fan with the handle @Starboy_lekside replied:
“Oya take all my money put ham for your waist ooooo……”
Wurld quoted the tweet with a reply that reads:
“Not my style of lyrics lol”
His tweet sparked reactions from fans of Wizkid who believe that the singer was throwing a shade at the ‘Joro’ crooner, considering that the line is a famous line from Wizkid’s hit song, ‘Soco’.
Upon realizing the interpretations his tweet received, WurlD tweeted again:
“What’s not my style doesn’t make anyone’s work less. Make we no turn small ting into bigger someting.”
See tweets below: