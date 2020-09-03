Wizkid’s Live Performance Of ‘One Question’ Surfaces Online (Video)

A video of Starboy musician, Wizkid, as he gives a live performance of his single ‘One Question’ has been made available online.

In the video, Wizkid gives a beautiful performance of the song. Upon seeing the video, his fans have hailed him for his vocal prowess and ability to deliver a good live performance.

Wizkid is yet to release his highly anticipated album, ‘Made in Lagos’. This is in spite of the fact that some of his colleagues dropped albums in August, of which he also took time to promote on his Instagram page.

Also, Information Nigeria recalls the award-winning singer was recently spotted partying with Burna Boy in London.

See video of Wizkid’s live performance below: