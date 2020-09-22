Wizkid’s ‘Come Closer’ Featuring Drake Now Certified Gold In US

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has achieved a new feat as his single featuring Drake, ‘Come Closer’ has just been certified gold in the US.

This announcement was made by American broadcaster, Mike Adam, via his official Twitter page. His tweet reads:

“‘Come Closer’ by @wizkidayo (feat. @Drake) is now GOLD in the US!!! Congrats #Wizkid!”

Information Nigeria recalls Wizkid has released the second single from his upcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos’. The song is titled ‘No Stress’.

Recently, the Starboy Entertainment record label executive took to his Instagram page to appreciate his fans for taking to the streets of Lagos to promote his upcoming album.

See Mike Adam’s tweet below: