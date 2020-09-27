Wizkid Shares New Video Teaser For ‘Made In Lagos’

Nigerian artist, Wizkid, has officially shared a new teaser for his upcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos’. The ‘No Stress’ singer took to his official Twitter account to share the video with the caption:

“MADE IN LAGOS”

In the video, the Starboy Entertainment leader can be seen in the studio, on the stage and with some of his crew members.

‘Made in Lagos’ will be officially released on October, 15. However, the album track list is yet to be unveiled.

Information Nigeria earlier reported that Wizkid appreciated his former bosses, Banky W and Tunde Demuren for changing his life. He also featured them in the music video for his single, ‘Smile’.

Watch the video here.