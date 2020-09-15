Wizkid Shares ‘Made In Lagos’ Video Teaser

Nigerian singer, Wizkid, has shared the teaser for his highly anticipated fourth studio album, ‘Made In Lagos’. The award-winning singer shared a one-minute video clip on his Instagram page.

In the video, the sound is muted, but for Wizkid’s voice at the beginning saying ‘Made In Lagos’.

Celebrities and fans alike have reacted to the teaser. Quite a number of notable celebrities went to his Instagram section to express their desire to see the album released as soon as possible.

Information Nigeria also reported that DJ Kaywise and Dotman took to Twitter to shower accolades and encomiums on the ‘Joro’ crooner.

Watch the video below: