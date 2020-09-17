Wizkid Releases New Song From ‘Made In Lagos’, ‘No Stress’

Nigerian musician, Wizkid, has released the first official single from his upcoming album, ‘Made in Lagos’.

The song is titled ‘No Stress’. He has also announced that ‘Made in Lagos’ is officially on the way.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday afternoon, the Starboy Entertainment CEO shared the links to streaming the song on different digital platforms with the caption:

“No Stress! Made in Lagos Officially on the way!!”

Information Nigeria earlier reported that the award-winning artist shared the video teaser for the album across his social media platforms.

Wizkid has also been recently spotted in the studio with Burna Boy.

See Wizkid’s Twitter post below: