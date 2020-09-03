Wizkid, Burna Boy Spotted In The Studio (Photos)

By
Amaka Odozi
-
Burna Boy, Wizkid
Burna Boy, Wizkid

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid hinted at a possible collaboration after he was spotted in the studio with Afro-fusion artists, Burna Boy.

The ‘Joro’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a couple of candid photos of himself and his colleague.

Information Nigeria recalls both musicians were seen enjoying themselves at a “Twice as Tall” event in London in the penultimate week.

It appears the duo might be cooking up a new jam for their fans.

A video trending on Twitter captures the moment the musicians were seen grooving to a track in the studio.

See Wizkid’s post below:

Wizkid’s post
Wizkid’s post

 

 

