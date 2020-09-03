Wizkid, Burna Boy Spotted In The Studio (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid hinted at a possible collaboration after he was spotted in the studio with Afro-fusion artists, Burna Boy.
The ‘Joro’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a couple of candid photos of himself and his colleague.
Information Nigeria recalls both musicians were seen enjoying themselves at a “Twice as Tall” event in London in the penultimate week.
8/27: Wizkid and Burna Boy enjoying themselves at a “Twice as Tall” event in London. pic.twitter.com/KE0lECX3Ed
— 🌍 (@WizkidSource) August 27, 2020
It appears the duo might be cooking up a new jam for their fans.
Read Also: Rihanna Becomes First Female American Artist To Earn 8 Platinum Studio Albums
A video trending on Twitter captures the moment the musicians were seen grooving to a track in the studio.
Via @iamdonbazy ‘s Snapchat!!! @wizkidayo X @burnaboy !!!!Expect Greatness In MadeInLagos 🔥🔥🥶🥶 pic.twitter.com/TdboINptL1
— MACHALA JNR🌍 (@Starboylekzyy) September 3, 2020
See Wizkid’s post below: