Wizkid, Burna Boy Spotted In The Studio (Photos)

Popular Nigerian singer, Wizkid hinted at a possible collaboration after he was spotted in the studio with Afro-fusion artists, Burna Boy.

The ‘Joro’ crooner took to his Instagram page on Thursday to share a couple of candid photos of himself and his colleague.

Information Nigeria recalls both musicians were seen enjoying themselves at a “Twice as Tall” event in London in the penultimate week.

8/27: Wizkid and Burna Boy enjoying themselves at a “Twice as Tall” event in London. pic.twitter.com/KE0lECX3Ed — 🌍 (@WizkidSource) August 27, 2020

It appears the duo might be cooking up a new jam for their fans.

A video trending on Twitter captures the moment the musicians were seen grooving to a track in the studio.

