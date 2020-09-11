WivesOfLaycon: Female fans design photo collage with Laycon as they profess unwavering love for him

If there is one person making Biggie’s house interesting, it is Laycon.

Female fans of BBNaija Lockdown housemate, Laycon has taken to their individual social media accounts to show their support for him.

The ladies came up with hashtag called ‘Wives of Laycon’ and it currently occupies the top spot on the list of trending Twitter topics in Nigeria.

The ladies posted photo collages of themselves and the BBNaija reality star. some of the ladies proclaimed themselves as wives of Laycon while others simply expressed their interest in dating him once he leaves the house.

“So @itsLaycon sidechicks too are busy claiming to be his wife. I was late because I’m busy taking care of his baby. My baby @itsLaycon I’m here for you. I’m 3in1 to be precise. Laycon’s wife, his sidechick and the mother of his baby,” a lady tweeted.

