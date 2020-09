Instagram comedian and actress, Calabar Chic, popularly known for her Instagram comedy skits and her features in advertisements has bared her thoughts on being a giver.

According to the actress, people should try and put a leash on how they give things to others.

Giving should have limits because takers are ready to take it all from you. In our society today, a number of people tend to take certain things for granted and start to feel entitled when you render assistance to them at all times