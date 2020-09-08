Why most Nigerian youths are lazy — Comedian AY

Nigerian Comedian, Ayo Makun, fondly known as AY, has taken to his social media page to give a reason on why most Nigeria youths are lazy.
According to the thespian, one’s situation, sometimes determines one’s priorities.
His post on twitter read ;
The laziness of most Nigerian youth is caused by the tragedy of unemployment. Nothing is more heart breaking than graduating with a good degree with no job to do, or finding yourself in a system of governance that doesn’t work. Your situation sometime determines your priorities
— AY COMEDIAN (@AYCOMEDIAN) September 8, 2020