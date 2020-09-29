Why Laycon won — Singer Korede Bello

Mavin act, Korede Bello has given his personal opinion about why big brother Naija winner, Laycon emerged victorious.

According to the singer, most people voted for Laycon because they see themselves in him and have walked in his shoes.

“The psychology behind these kinds of games is that most people vote for who they see themselves in. People are drawn to contestants with a familiar story or who they share similar personality traits with. Laycon’s win for everyone who has walked in his shoeS” he tweeted.

Following his win, Laycon walked away with N30 million cash prize; a two-bedroom apartment courtesy Revolution Plus; a top of the range SUV from Nigerian automaker, Innoson Motors; a trip to Dublin courtesy Guinness; and home appliances courtesy Scanfrost.