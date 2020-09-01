Why I Didn’t Join The Family Business: Davido

Popular Nigerian singer, Davido explained why he decided to go into music during a recent interview with Grammy Museum via Instagram.

When asked why he didn’t join the family business like his siblings, he said he wasn’t trying to be rebellious but he was in love with music.

In his words;

“It wasn’t like oh I wanna go and rebel and do my own thing. It wasn’t really that. I was just in love with music. I couldn’t concentrate on anything else.

I was slacking in school, I was slacking in a lot of other things I was meant to be focusing on. It was just music music music. I had to fight for it. It was what I knew I was destined to do,” he said.

Read Also: Actress Iyabo Ojo Shares Stunning Photos Of Her Daughter

Watch the video