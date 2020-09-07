‘Why I Broke Down In Tears Aboard A Plane’ – Comedian Lepacious Bose

Comedienne, Lepacious Bose has taken to her Instagram page to recall how she wept bitterly the first time she travelled on a plane without needing seat belt extensions.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Lepacious Bose wrote;

“No it is not a movie and no one died.

This was the first time I would travel in years without needing a seat belt extension!!!!! I simply pulled the belt and it clicked and I broke down in the plane and cried…..oh how I cried…..i cried for so many reasons.

1. For the shame I felt for years everytime the plane crew handed the extension to me and the look people gave me.

2. I cried because I remembered traveling with a group of comedians (great guys) but I did not want then to make fun of me, I flew 6 hours without using a seat belt…… I could not bear to ask for extension and I acted like it was together.

3. I cried because I remembered how many times I held the seat belt in a car so that lasma would not stop me but the seat belt never connected so I just held it till I passed them.

4. I cried for a million and one reasons I can not write about…..

5. I cried because I remembered how many times I got to sit by the exit with leg room and i was politely told I was too overweight to sit there…..in case of an emergency it is assumed a big person will not move fast enough…… Hmmm….

6. I cried because I remembered various times I sat beside evil nasty people in planes who acted like sitting beside me was depriving them of oxygen……

.

.

.

Oh I cried. And when google photos popped this picture this morning I cried again…… Not because am sad or miserable but because am GRATEFUL!

.

NEVER AGAIN WILL I BE THAT WOMAN”

