Why Cost Of Governance Is High, By Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the federation, Boss Mustapha has revealed the reason for the high cost of governance in Nigeria.

The SGF expressed that the lack of collaboration between ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) is raising the cost of governance in the country.

The SGF made this known during the just-concluded Ministerial Performance Review Retreat which held in Abuja.

He expressed that the government is working towards making inter-agency collaboration become the norm.

Mustapha said the issue of inadequate capacity in public service has also become a critical challenge to service delivery.