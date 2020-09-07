‘Who Is Laycon’ EP Hits Over 2M Streams On Audiomack

BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ housemate, Laycon, has achieved a new feat as his EP, ‘Who Is Laycon’ has amassed over 2 million streams on Audiomack.

This feat has been acknowledged by one of his fans who took to Twitter to tweet:

“Goodmorning Icons, Just to let you know that ‘Who Is Laycon’ album by @itsLaycon already has over 2 million streams on @audiomack only. Let’s keep supporting him. God bless you all. #LayconGoingNowhere”

Laycon’s EP, ‘Who Is Laycon’, was released on April 2, 2020. Artists such as Reminisce, Chinko Ekun are featured on it.

Laycon escaped being evicted on Sunday night with a landslide victory against the other housemates up for eviction. He polled 41.4% votes. Kiddwaya had 16.20% of the entire votes.

See the Audiomack proof below: