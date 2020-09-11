‘What Kind Of Kiss Is That?’, Fans React To Actress Kemi Afolabi’s Picture With Her Daughter

Some fans have reacted to the photos of Nollywood actress, Kemi Afolabi Adesipe and her daughter, Darasimi Adesipe. The beautiful movie star had taken to her Instagram page to share photos of herself and her daughter almost in a kiss with the caption:

“Dear daughter, you’re my light, my love and my many blessings. Mummy’s heart remains with you forever because you give me Joy overflow on a daily. I love you mine”

A fan identified as Rufai Irmiya wrote as comment:

“With that kind of kiss, what are you teaching her. Some of our attitudes are responsible for moral decadence. Parents be careful.”

