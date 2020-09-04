‘What If I Don’t Leave The House After 10 Seconds?’ – Don Jazzy Worries Over BBNaija Style Of Eviction

Nigerian music producer, Michael Ajereh, professionally known as Don Jazzy, has expressed concern over the style of eviction from the BBNaija house.

The award-winning producer cum singer took to his Instagram story to post a Twitter conversation that reads thus:

“When Big Brother say you have 10 seconds to leave the #BBNaijalockdown2020 house, If you refuse to leave after 10 seconds? Wetin go happen?”

He rejoined thus:

“@DONJAZZY U BE CLOWN BUT SERIOUSLY I’M CURIOUS IF I SAY NO WILL BIGGIE BEAT ME #BBNAIJA”

Don Jazzy has been giving commentaries on the BBNaija ‘Lockdown’ show via his official Twitter page.

See his Instagram story below: