What I Told Trump When He Accused Me Of Killing Christians – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has revealed what he said when President Donald Trump accused the Nigerian government of supervising the killing of Christians under his administration.

President Buhari said he defended himself telling the American President that the problem between cattle herders and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion.

Recall that Buhari had met with Trump in Washington on April 30, 2018, to discuss sundry issues, including the fight against terrorism and economic growth.

President Buhari made this known at the end of the Ministerial Performance Review Retreat in Abuja.

The President also revealed that he was shocked at the question thrown at him by the US President.