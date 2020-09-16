“What a time to be alive” – Olamide lauds Davido’s album, says it’s filled with bangers

Popular Nigerian rapper and YBNL founder, Olamide Adedeji has made known his love for colleague David Adeleke’s most recent album; A Better Time.

Olamide said he listened to Davido’s highly anticipated “A Better Time” which features American rapper, Nicki Minaj, Tiwa Savage, and other prominent music acts worldwide.

According to the Melo Melo crooner, he is grateful to be alive to witness the growth of afrobeats as he heard some tracks and watched some unreleased videos off the album which is loaded with bangers.

Taking to his Instagram page, he wrote: “Heard OBO album yesterday and saw some unreleased videos..what at a time to be alive. Afrobeats way too massive now. Bangers.”

See below: