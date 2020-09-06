We’ll Bury Oshiomhole Politically, Says Obaseki

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has promised to “bury” politically the former National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Adams Oshiomhole by winning the forthcoming governorship election.

He made this remark while speaking at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rally in Oredo local government area of the state on Saturday.

“As a sitting governor, Oshiomhole decides to pick who will represent me in my house of assembly. Can you imagine the insult? That was where this fight started,” the governor said.

“Because he believes, in his own mind, that Benin people are like chickens. When you throw corn, they will run after the corn.

“This election is a contest with Oshiomhole. We have dealt with him at the national level, we will bury him politically in this election; because he has no regard for Benin people, he has no regard for us in Oredo, and we will show him that he is nothing.”

At the rally, Obaseki expressed that the September 19 election is a contest with Oshiomhole.

Obaseki is running on the platform of PDP in the election after decamping from APC.

He expressed that the former governor of the state will be dealt with during the election because he doesn’t respect the people of the state.

Oshiomhole is backing Osagie Ize-Iyamu, candidate of the APC, in the election.