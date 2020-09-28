‘Welcome Back To Reality Now That BBNaija Is Over’ – Peter Okoye

Nigerian musician, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has taken to his Twitter page to remind Nigerians of other issues asides from BBNaija.

The musician took it upon himself to remind everyone that there are many issues that have been left unresolved in spite of the end of the reality TV show.

His tweet reads:

“Now that bbn is over! Things you must Remember: *House rent *School fees *Utility bills *Fuel price increment *Power tariff increment *in fact just welcome back to reality!”

He also tweeted:

“Now that BBN is over, hope y’all remember that Buhari is still our president.”

See his tweets below: